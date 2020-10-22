Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

