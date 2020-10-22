Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

