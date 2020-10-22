Signature Bank to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $9.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.87.

Signature Bank stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

