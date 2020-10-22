Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of SLGN opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Silgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

