Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 7%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 2,491,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,263,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

