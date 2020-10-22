Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $159.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 376,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

