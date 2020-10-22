SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

SLM stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

