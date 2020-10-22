Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $856,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at $384,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

