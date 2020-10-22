Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) PT Lowered to $0.90 at HC Wainwright

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.90 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of XPL opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

