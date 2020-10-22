SoMee.Social Price Reaches $0.0289 on Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $2.86 million and $32,038.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 178.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00240278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.01307161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00144491 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,030,968 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

