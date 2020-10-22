Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of SAH opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

