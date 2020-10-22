Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.29-3.39 EPS.

SON opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

