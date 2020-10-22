South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.01. 422,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 337,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South State during the third quarter worth about $6,977,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 383,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSB)
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
