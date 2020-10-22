South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.01. 422,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 337,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Get South State alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South State during the third quarter worth about $6,977,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 383,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.