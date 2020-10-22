Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Senior Officer Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Senior Officer Robert William John Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,400.

Robert William John Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert William John Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

CVE SSV opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) from C$0.52 to C$1.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.