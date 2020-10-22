SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stake Lowered by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 234,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

