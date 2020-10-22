Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 1,653,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,092,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

