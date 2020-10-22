Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.82 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.56.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) stock opened at C$29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 94.87. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.27.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

