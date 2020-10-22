Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $211.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 102,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

