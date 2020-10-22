Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $360.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $358.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprague Resources by 113.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

