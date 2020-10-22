Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $177.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $180.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

