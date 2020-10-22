Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.83. Starcom plc (STAR.L) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Starcom plc (STAR.L) Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

