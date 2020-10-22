Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as high as C$13.54 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 33821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STLC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB boosted their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

