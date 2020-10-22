Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.99. 69,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $118.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

SCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $52,702.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,501.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

