Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Price Target to $130.00

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL opened at $115.99 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $118.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stepan by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stepan by 173.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stepan by 76.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.