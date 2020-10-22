Stifel Nicolaus Trims Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Target Price to $2.25

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSE DSX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,456 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

