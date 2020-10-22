Stifel Nicolaus Trims TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Target Price to $10.00

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.63.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 55.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 519,999 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 669.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

