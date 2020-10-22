Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of SFIX opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Insiders have sold 628,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,929,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 159,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

