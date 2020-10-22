Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.70. Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 356,975 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.42.

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

