Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.70. Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 356,975 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.42.

About Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

