Storm Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00239462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.01305828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00144034 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittrex, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Coinnest, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.