Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Storm Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

SRX opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of $279.58 million and a P/E ratio of 230.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$40,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,162,540.49.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

