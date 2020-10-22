STRAKS (STAK) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $15,369.00 and $50.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,883.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.03203174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.48 or 0.02091744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00428399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00969897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00511466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000170 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

