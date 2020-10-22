Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $378.45 on Thursday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $385.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.60.

