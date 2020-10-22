Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 4.9%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 29,266,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 6,163,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

