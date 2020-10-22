Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUZ. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suzano currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Suzano alerts:

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Suzano has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 47,315.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 170,337 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.