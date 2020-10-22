Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

SYF opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 125,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

