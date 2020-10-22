SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $665,252.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $665,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,733.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

