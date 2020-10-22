SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $665,252.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $665,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,733.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
