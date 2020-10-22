Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 234,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 46,623 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 91,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $227.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $232.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

