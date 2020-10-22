Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

