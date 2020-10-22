Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

