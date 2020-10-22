TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Releases Earnings Results

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. TAL Education Group updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE TAL opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7,499.50 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.16.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

