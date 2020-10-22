Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.35. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

