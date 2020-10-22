Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Fiverr International comprises 4.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fiverr International worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of FVRR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,799. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

