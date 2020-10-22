Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $27.53.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

