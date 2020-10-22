Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSHA stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $27.53.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
