Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 62,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on TELNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

