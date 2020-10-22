TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.

TELUS stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.81. The company had a trading volume of 359,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,347. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

