Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after buying an additional 832,130 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $14,539,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 694.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,598 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.