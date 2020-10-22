Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $537.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Tenneco by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 986,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

