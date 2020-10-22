Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Increased to Neutral at 140166

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by 140166 from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price target on the stock. 140166’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TER stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

