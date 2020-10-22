Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Increased to Neutral at 140166

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by 140166 from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price target on the stock. 140166’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TER stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.
About Teradyne
