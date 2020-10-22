Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.74.

Shares of TER stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,978 shares of company stock worth $6,671,802. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

