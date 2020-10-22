Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Issues Earnings Results

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.06 EPS.

TER opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.